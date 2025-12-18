14:34
Kyrgyzstan implements digital monitoring of fish products

Favorable conditions are being created in Kyrgyzstan for the sustainable growth of the fisheries industry, the development of aquaculture, and the attraction of investment in the sector, the Ministry of Water Resources and Agriculture reported.

According to the ministry, a comprehensive identification and traceability system for fish and fish products is being gradually implemented, covering the entire life cycle—from roe to finished products.

«Today, monitoring of the stocking and movement of roe, fry, and adult fish has been organized, traceability of fish products has been ensured, and fish farms have been identified. The data has been entered into the Animal Identification and Tracking Information System.

Full control of the movement of fish and fish products through the information system is planned for 2026-2027. Each module will be developed in stages, tested, and piloted in a pilot region, before being rolled out nationwide. The work is being carried out by the veterinary service, livestock development of livestock, pastures, and feed,» the statement reads.

The project’s implementation deadline is 2026. It is noted that the Korean side has officially confirmed its acceptance of the proposal to develop a fish group identification module, which will also cover the traceability of fish products. The implementation of the system will increase transparency in the industry, reduce illegal product trafficking, create a favorable investment climate, and provide the population with high-quality and safe fish products.
