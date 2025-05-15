Bishkek-Tokmak road: Drones detect traffic rules violators

The Main Road Safety Department is using drones to identify drivers who violate traffic rules on Bishkek-Tokmak road, where repair and restoration work is underway.

«Some drivers, seeing that the roads are being repaired and cars are moving slowly in the flow, ignore other road users, drive to the side of the road, raising dust, and then, again merging with a row of cars, create traffic jams. All these violations are detected with the help of a drone, drivers are stopped and imposed appropriate fines,» the statement says.

The Main Road Safety Department asks to take the situation with understanding and strictly comply with the traffic rules.