16:15
USD 87.45
EUR 98.28
RUB 1.09
English

Bishkek-Tokmak road: Drones detect traffic rules violators

The Main Road Safety Department is using drones to identify drivers who violate traffic rules on Bishkek-Tokmak road, where repair and restoration work is underway.

«Some drivers, seeing that the roads are being repaired and cars are moving slowly in the flow, ignore other road users, drive to the side of the road, raising dust, and then, again merging with a row of cars, create traffic jams. All these violations are detected with the help of a drone, drivers are stopped and imposed appropriate fines,» the statement says.

The Main Road Safety Department asks to take the situation with understanding and strictly comply with the traffic rules.
link: https://24.kg/english/329141/
views: 156
Print
Related
Traffic violations detected by drones in Issyk-Kul region
Drones used to monitor traffic conditions in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Smart traffic lights and boards to be installed on Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek
Imams of Kyrgyzstan to be tested on knowledge of traffic rules
Suspect in using drone to send drugs to prison detained
On-the-spot traffic rules testing introduced for violating drivers in Kyrgyzstan
Flights restricted at seven Russian airports due to drone attacks
Turkish UAVs and kamikaze drones to be produced in Kazakhstan
Reconnaissance UAV made in Kyrgyzstan presented to Sadyr Japarov
Unmanned drones attack enterprises in Tatarstan, Kyrgyzstani injured
Popular
Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized
Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
15 May, Thursday
16:08
Board of Directors approved at TNK Dastan OJSC Board of Directors approved at TNK Dastan OJSC
15:45
Reconstruction of Bishkek-2 railway station completed
15:41
Kyrgyzstan approves procedure for conducting clinical trials of medicines
15:23
Number of objects damaged by earthquake in Naryn region increases
15:17
Best Teacher and Educator of Year to be announced in Bishkek