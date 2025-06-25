Naryn airport to be commissioned in August

Naryn airport will be commissioned in August. It was announced at a meeting in Naryn with the participation of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev.

It is noted that domestic flights will resume with the start of operation of the renovated airport.

In addition, at the meeting, Kamchybek Tashiev criticized the regional leadership, stating that most of the projects have not been implemented.

Thus, in Naryn, delays in the construction of roads, including on Lenin and Sheraliev Streets, are causing discontent among local residents. In this regard, an order was given to check the activities of Beta Group LLC responsible for the construction of these roads.

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security instructed to complete the road on Sheraliev Street by August 10, and on Lenin Street — by September 20. In addition, the Ministry of Transport was given instructions regarding the construction of other roads in the region.

It was noted that local government bodies should undertake to carry out work on the improvement and lighting of populated areas in the region.

During the meeting, Kamchybek Tashiev, having listened to the requests of the heads of local government bodies, allocated the necessary funds to solve the transport problem in the city, build a sports complex, a consumer services center in some areas, provide utilities, and solve internal social problems in the districts.