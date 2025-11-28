Kyrgyz Cabinet Chairman meets with Bundestag members to discuss cooperation

Kyrgyzstan’s Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, met with members of the German Bundestag — the Parliamentary Friendship Group Germany—Central Asia — for a working breakfast. The sides discussed further strengthening Kyrgyzstan—Germany cooperation. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that the Kyrgyz Republic attaches great importance to developing relations with Germany, viewing it as one of its key partners in the European Union. He noted that thanks to the Central Asia + Germany summits, bilateral cooperation has reached a high level and acquired new meaning.

Speaking about the economic situation, the head of the Cabinet said that Kyrgyzstan is undergoing a stage of national economic modernization: over the past three years, the average annual GDP growth rate has been no less than 9 percent, making it one of the highest in the region.

He added that favorable conditions are being created for investors by simplifying administrative procedures, modernizing the tax system, and introducing digital services.

Priority areas of cooperation include:

modernization of the agro-industrial sector;

infrastructure development;

export diversification;

improving investment attractiveness.

Inter-parliamentary cooperation was also discussed. Adylbek Kasymaliev highlighted the visits of the Bundestag Friendship Group to Bishkek in 2023 and 2024 as an important step in building trust.

At the end of the meeting, both sides expressed their readiness to expand exchanges, discuss reforms, and strengthen cooperation across all areas of bilateral partnership.