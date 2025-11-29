Now is a favorable moment for strategic investment in Kyrgyzstan — Sabirov

«Now is a favorable moment for strategic investments in Kyrgyzstan,» Ravshanbek Sabirov, Director of the National Investment Agency, said at the Kyrgyz—German Business Forum in Berlin.

According to the agency’s press service, Kyrgyzstan is steadily strengthening its position as a reliable and promising partner.

Sabirov noted that the country has risen from 68th to 22nd place in the public—private partnership ranking, forming a portfolio of 90 projects for over 434 billion soms.

«The new laws on investments and PPP have created one of the most advanced legal frameworks for investors in Central Asia. In the near future, the Law on Venture Financing will be reviewed, opening new opportunities for innovation. I invite German high-tech companies to cooperate and invest,» he said.

The forum brought together more than 300 participants from government bodies, financial institutions, and business communities of both countries.

During the panel discussions, the parties agreed to cooperate on implementing a German-style dual education system in Kyrgyzstan, on legal and organized labor migration, and in the fields of energy, green technologies, IT, agriculture, healthcare, and others.

A package of cooperation documents was signed following the event.