Russia’s Oryol Oblast begins exporting soybean meal to Kyrgyzstan

Russia’s Oryol Oblast has begun exporting soybean meal to Kyrgyzstan, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported.

The first shipment, totaling 179 tons, was sent on November 24.

According to the agency, the supplying enterprise holds the necessary Rosselkhoznadzor certification for exporting feed products to EAEU countries, as well as to China and Turkey.

The quality and safety of the product are confirmed by test protocols from accredited laboratories. The shipment was carried out in full compliance with the veterinary requirements of the importing country.

Soybean meal is a byproduct of processing food-grade soybeans that remains after the oil is extracted. It has the highest protein content among plant-based feeds and is rich in lysine and other essential amino acids.

It is characterized by low fiber levels and high digestibility, and its nutritional value is comparable to that of animal-based products.

Thanks to its optimal amino acid composition, soybean meal has become a key component in compound feeds for all types of livestock, especially poultry.
