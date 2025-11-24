12:19
State mortgage: 1,080 apartments to be commissioned in Muras complex

On November 23, Chief of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev visited Muras residential complex, currently under construction by the State Mortgage Company, and inspected the progress of the work.

First, he noted the construction already completed: 986 apartments in the first phase have been fully commissioned, and residents are already living in them.

Kanybek Tumanbaev then announced that another 1,080 apartments are scheduled to be fully completed by the end of this year and handed over to residents in the near future. This represents significant support for those awaiting housing through state mortgage program.

The Chief of the Presidential Affairs Department also emphasized that the remaining units of the complex are scheduled to be fully completed by the end of next year. A total of 4,754 apartments will be built in Muras complex.

During his working trip, Kanybek Tumambaev drew the attention of contractors to the quality of the work being carried out. He noted that people will live in these houses for many years, so «quality must come first.»

Furthermore, he raised the issue of the modern autonomous boiler system, imported from Europe, installed on the complex’s premises. This high-tech system, which provides efficient, safe, and reliable heating, is rarely used in Kyrgyzstan.

The Muras residential complex is one of the largest projects of the State Mortgage Company and aims to provide residents with affordable, high-quality housing.
