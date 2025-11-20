Adylbek Kasymaliev: Kyrgyzstan is ready to become regional hub within CAREC

At the 24th CAREC Ministerial Conference, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev stated Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to strengthening regional ties, expanding trade, and modernizing transport infrastructure. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that CAREC has become an effective tool for strengthening regional ties, stimulating trade and investment, accelerating growth, and strengthening stability in the region.

«With the assistance of development partners, particularly the Asian Development Bank, a number of regional projects are being implemented that contribute to the development of the entire CAREC region, and high-quality project implementation is being ensured through technical consultations. Thanks to CAREC initiatives, access to regional markets and services has been expanded, facilitating trade growth and positioning the Kyrgyz Republic as a regional hub,» he said.

Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed interest in expanding and developing regional trade and economic cooperation, as well as further developing and modernizing transport corridors to increase trade turnover between the countries.

To strengthen transport and logistics connectivity, he noted the importance of increasing investment in modernizing existing transport corridors, constructing routes and new main railways through Kyrgyzstan, and integrating them into international multimodal transport corridors.

«To develop regional trade, it is important to facilitate the full implementation of national single-window information systems through which businesses and government agencies in CAREC countries can process all documents and permits related to foreign trade. Integration and development of regional economies is impossible without investment in human capital. Therefore, to further this development, we consider it essential to develop national labor market information systems for CAREC countries for their further integration,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

In conclusion, he added that the Kyrgyz Republic, as an active participant in the CAREC program, confirms its readiness to participate in the implementation of mutually beneficial CAREC initiatives.

A number of documents were signed during the event.