Over 8,000 vacancies: Labor Ministry names most in-demand professions

More than 8,000 job vacancies were registered in Kyrgyzstan over the first ten months of 2025. Sadatkul Mukambetova, a specialist at the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration, told Kabar news agency.

According to her, citizens who seek employment through the ministry most often find jobs in fields such as hairdressing, cooking, welding, sewing, accounting, translation, and driving. These professions remain the most in-demand on the labor market.

For those wishing to change careers or upgrade their skills, the state offers free short-term training courses. The cost of training is 4,600 soms, with an additional 360 soms allocated for transportation — all expenses are fully covered by the government.

In addition, the Ministry of Labor provides opportunities for paid public works, Sadatkul Mukambetova noted.
Over 8,000 vacancies: Labor Ministry names most in-demand professions
