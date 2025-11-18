New law on food safety "from field to table" introduced in Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On Ensuring Food Safety in the Kyrgyz Republic.» It establishes uniform rules for food quality and safety control at all stages—from production to sale and disposal. The document will come into force in 12 months.

The law applies to all food products produced in Kyrgyzstan and imported into the country, as well as feed, water, materials, and products that come into contact with food. Only products for personal consumption, not intended for sale, are exempt from its provisions.

A key element of the new system is a risk-based approach: all safety measures will be based on risk analysis, including recommendations from the Codex Alimentarius Commission and international veterinary standards.

The law introduces mandatory product traceability: entities must document the movement of goods, raw materials, and other supplies at all stages, store this data, and register it in the state traceability information system.

A separate set of regulations is devoted to requirements for primary production, processing, storage, transportation, packaging, and labeling. Standards are set for drinking water, ice, and steam used in production, as well as requirements for equipment and materials that must not alter the product’s composition or impact its safety.

Personnel requirements have been tightened: workers involved in food production and distribution are required to undergo medical examinations and hygiene training.

Particular attention is paid to specialized products—baby foods, therapeutic and preventative nutrition, sports and dietary products, and dietary supplements.

These products are subject to increased safety and compliance requirements. The law establishes the possibility of enriching products (with vitamins and minerals) according to lists and regulations approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

State oversight of compliance with the law will be exercised through three forms: inspections, state monitoring, and audits of food safety management systems. The audit results will be used to assess risk and plan inspections, but will not, in themselves, result in administrative sanctions.

If hazardous products are identified, mechanisms will be established for their withdrawal, seizure, disposal, or destruction at the owner’s expense.

Individuals who violate the law will be held accountable in accordance with the Code of Offenses. The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to prepare the necessary bylaws within six months and bring its decisions into compliance with the new law.