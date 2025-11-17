11:31
Sadyr Japarov visits Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent

During a working visit to Uzbekistan, the President of Kyrgyzstan, along with the heads of other countries in the region, visited the Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent.

The center presents a rich collection of manuscripts, artifacts, and unique exhibits reflecting the centuries-old contribution of the peoples of Central Asia to the development of Islamic science, culture, and education.

The Center for Islamic Civilization’s important role as a scientific, educational, and cultural center, uniting historical sources, spiritual heritage, and modern research, was emphasized.

Along with the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan, Sadyr Japarov toured the Hall of the Holy Quran, which houses the Mushaf Uthman, one of the oldest and most revered manuscripts in the Islamic world.

The distinguished guests were also shown sections dedicated to pre-Islamic civilizations, the First and Second Renaissance eras, and the modern stage of the Renaissance, showcasing the rich spiritual and scientific legacy of the region’s great thinkers and rare manuscripts from various historical dynasties.

The event concluded with the award ceremony of the International Heritage of the Future Award.

TURKSOY Secretary General and People’s Writer of the Kyrgyz Republic Sultan Raev received the prestigious award in the Literature category.

Heritage of the Future Award aims to support and reward individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of literature, culture, art, science, education, and digital technology.
