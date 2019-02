Deputy Chairperson of the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan was replaced. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Luksina Tekeeva was relieved of her post by a decree of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Luksina Tekeeva submitted a notice of resignation at her own request. She has worked at the National Statistical Committee since 1992. Koshoi Isaliev took the vacant post. Previously, he headed the Bishkek City Department of State Statistics.