Scheme to supply expired food to military units uncovered in Kyrgyzstan

The Military Prosecutor’s Office, together with the Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), has uncovered deliberate schemes involving the supply of low-quality food products to military units in Kyrgyzstan. The products did not meet contractual requirements or sanitary standards, the oversight agency reported.

According to the investigation, individual entrepreneurs V.Kh., V.K., and K.S., acting in collusion, falsified labels and manufacturers’ markings, altered production dates, and changed expiration dates. They then supplied the falsified food products for the catering of conscript soldiers.

As part of the criminal investigation, entrepreneur V.K. has been detained. A court has ordered her to be held in custody as a preventive measure. She is suspected of large-scale fraud under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Investigators are working to identify all individuals involved in the criminal scheme. The possible involvement of other entrepreneurs, as well as officials of the Armed Forces who may have facilitated the supplies or ignored violations, is being checked.

The agency emphasized that the investigation is under special supervision and will be brought to a logical conclusion.