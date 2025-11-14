Traffic lights in Bishkek frequently out of service due to power outages

Cases of traffic light outages have become more frequent in Bishkek due to electricity supply disruptions, the municipal enterprise City Road and Transport Infrastructure reported.

The enterprise noted that its staff promptly respond to each signal and restore traffic lights to working order. However, repeated power outages cause new malfunctions.

The municipality assures that all possible measures are being taken to stabilize the situation.

Residents are urged to immediately report non-working traffic lights by calling:

0504889099

0559889099

0312889099

0312650180

The enterprise apologizes for the temporary inconvenience and thanks citizens for their understanding.