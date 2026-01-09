13:19
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

New traffic light with laser illumination installed in Bishkek

A new traffic light equipped with laser illumination for a pedestrian crossing has been installed in Bishkek at the intersection of Kurmanjan Datka and Frunze Streets, the City Hall reported.

According to the municipality, the traffic light was designed and manufactured by the municipal enterprise City Road and Transport Infrastructure.

«The laser illumination significantly improves the visibility of pedestrians for drivers in adverse weather conditions — such as fog, rain, and other precipitation — which directly helps reduce accident rates and enhance road safety. The implementation of this project demonstrates the technical capabilities of the municipal enterprise and is aimed at introducing modern solutions into the city’s road infrastructure, as well as reducing the number of traffic accidents,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/357298/
views: 150
Print
Related
Traffic lights in Bishkek frequently out of service due to power outages
Additional traffic lights installed on Leo Tolstoy Street in Bishkek
“Smart” traffic lights put into operation in Bishkek
City Hall plans to cover Bishkek with smart traffic lights by the end of 2024
Traffic lights to be installed on eight more streets in Bishkek
23 new traffic lights installed in Bishkek
Eight new traffic lights to be installed in Bishkek
Bishkek upgrades old traffic lights
Popular
418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025 418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025
Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations
Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians
Documentary film “President” about Sadyr Japarov prepared for release Documentary film “President” about Sadyr Japarov prepared for release
9 January, Friday
12:12
Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank Chairman earns over 10 million soms in 2024 Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank Chairman earns over 10 milli...
12:02
Income declaration: Bakyt Torobaev earned less in 2024 than a year earlier
11:49
New traffic light with laser illumination installed in Bishkek
10:43
Cargoes violating EAEU requirements not to be allowed into Kyrgyzstan
10:31
Earthquake in Tajikistan felt in southern Kyrgyzstan
8 January, Thursday
17:59
Suspect in synthetic drug distribution detained in Bishkek