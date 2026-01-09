New traffic light with laser illumination installed in Bishkek

A new traffic light equipped with laser illumination for a pedestrian crossing has been installed in Bishkek at the intersection of Kurmanjan Datka and Frunze Streets, the City Hall reported.

According to the municipality, the traffic light was designed and manufactured by the municipal enterprise City Road and Transport Infrastructure.

«The laser illumination significantly improves the visibility of pedestrians for drivers in adverse weather conditions — such as fog, rain, and other precipitation — which directly helps reduce accident rates and enhance road safety. The implementation of this project demonstrates the technical capabilities of the municipal enterprise and is aimed at introducing modern solutions into the city’s road infrastructure, as well as reducing the number of traffic accidents,» the statement says.