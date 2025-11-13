11:25
Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan to attend CSTO summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Kyrgyzstan to attend the CSTO summit. The Kremlin website says.

It is noted that the Russian leader announced his plans to attend the Collective Security Treaty Organization summit in Bishkek.

«We communicate regularly with you, but we still have to meet at the CSTO forum in Bishkek,» Vladimir Putin said during Russia-Kazakhstan talks (President of Kazakhstan was in Moscow on a state visit).

The Russian president emphasized that he and Tokayev maintain regular communication. In addition to the summit in Bishkek, the leaders will also meet before the end of the year as part of the traditional pre-New Year CIS and EAEU summit in St. Petersburg.

«We have a busy program, and it is being implemented,» the head of state added.

At the summit in Bishkek, it is planned to adopt a Declaration of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which will contain an assessment of the situation in the world and the CSTO’s area of responsibility, as well as approaches to strengthening regional peace and stability.
