Moldova considers cancelling visa-free regime for Kyrgyzstanis

The government of Moldova proposed denouncing the visa-free travel agreement among CIS member states. Azattyk reports, citing local media.

According to the reports, the move is seen as part of Moldova’s efforts to align its legislation with the requirements of the European Union.

As part of this process, the Moldovan government is reviewing old agreements established in the post-Soviet period. Previously, citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were able to enter Moldova without a visa.

If the proposal is approved, citizens of these two countries will be required to obtain a visa for work, study, or personal travel to Moldova.

Moldovan officials emphasized that the decision is not directed against any specific country but is being made to ensure compliance with European migration and visa regulations.

Over the past three years, Moldova has withdrawn from dozens of agreements established under the CIS framework. In 2024, the country ended its membership in the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, stopped paying membership fees, and closed the local office of Mir television channel.