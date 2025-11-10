18:09
Gulcho granted town status, mayor appointed

First mayor has been appointed in the settlement of Gulcho in Alay district of Osh region, which was recently granted town status, the regional administration reported.

According to the office of Presidential Envoy to the region, Nursultan Tazhibaev has been appointed Mayor of Gulcho. The appointment order was signed by Alay district head Chyngyz Bapaev.

Previously, Nursultan Tazhibaev served as the head of aiyl okmoty of Alay district, Osh region.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On changing the administrative status of the village of Gulcho in Alay district of Osh region to a town of district significance.» Following the enactment of the law, Gulcho officially received its town status.
link: https://24.kg/english/350350/
views: 52
