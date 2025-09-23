Gulcha to become town: Lawmakers approve bill in three readings

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan reviewed the draft law «On assigning the aiyl aimak of Gulcha in Alay district, Osh region, to the category of a town of district significance.»

According to Kudaibergen Bazarbaev, Director of the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government Affairs, Gulcha aiyl aimak includes 12 villages: Gulcha, Kara-Bulak, Zyly-Suu, Tash-Koroo, Chakmak, Kurmanjan Datka, Kara-Suu, Kainama, Tamga-Terek, Kum-Shoro, Oktyabr, and Oro-Debe.

The village of Gulcha serves as the administrative center of Alay district and Gulcha aiyl aimak. Located 80 kilometers from Osh, it has a population of 22,566. All administrative institutions and organizations of the district are located in this village.

Lawmakers noted that granting Gulcha town status will require additional funding and infrastructure improvements. For example, MP Gulya Kozhokulova pointed out that only 63 percent of roads in the village are paved.

Following the discussion, the bill was approved in all three readings.