Environmental expert calls for transparency on waste-to-energy plant emissions

At a meeting of the Ecological Council in Bishkek, urban ecologist Dmitry Pereyaslavsky called for daily publication of emissions data from the new waste-to-energy plant located at the sanitary landfill near Altyn-Kazyk residential area.

He noted that the facility is located in a district that has seen rapid development in recent years, and residents are concerned about potential dioxin emissions.

«This area has grown with residential settlements, and we see that dioxins are being released. I believe we should know how much this plant emits into the air each day,» Pereyaslavsky stressed.

He added that the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic receives emissions data once per day, but this information is not publicly available.

In response, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev said monitoring sensors would soon be installed at the plant.

These data are displayed online, so it will not be a problem to share them with the public. Aibek Dzhunushaliev

Pereyaslavsky also emphasized the importance of preserving shrubs and greenery in the city. Mayor Dzhunushaliev noted that municipal services remove only old plants and only in areas where new roads are being constructed and dust is minimal.

The mayor announced that 3,500 seedlings are planned to be planted this year.

«Where it is possible and necessary, we will plant shrubs; there is no problem,» he said.

He further stressed that technical water, rather than drinking water, is used to irrigate lawns. As part of a grant-funded project, the city plans to drill 18 additional wells.

Dmitry Pereyaslavsky responded that the water from these wells is also suitable for drinking.