President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in USA

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov arrived in the United States today, November 6, on a working visit at the invitation of President Donald Trump. The presidential plane landed at Andrews Air Force Base.

Sadyr Japarov was welcomed by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur and other officials.

An honor guard was formed, with soldiers holding the flags of both countries, and a ceremonial carpet was laid out.

During the visit, the president will participate in the C5+1 summit, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the dialogue platform. The event aims to exchange views on strengthening cooperation between Central Asian countries and the United States.

A bilateral meeting between Sadyr Japarov and U.S. President Donald Trump is also planned.