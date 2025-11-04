15:03
USD 87.45
EUR 100.68
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan to ban ads of psychological services by unqualified specialists

President Sadyr Japarov signed amendments to the Law «On Advertising» aimed at protecting citizens from dishonest and unprofessional psychological services.

The new legislation introduces, for the first time, a definition of «psychological services» — professional activities carried out exclusively by practicing psychologists with the appropriate education. The Cabinet of Ministers will approve the list of such services.

The amendments also stipulate that advertising psychological services provided by individuals without higher professional education in the relevant field is prohibited.

Consequently, the publication, promotion, or distribution of announcements offering «psychological help» by unqualified specialists will be considered a violation of the advertising law and will entail administrative liability.

The law will come into effect 10 days after its publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/349609/
views: 99
Print
Related
Advertising with prices in foreign currency to be banned in Kyrgyzstan
Advertising of fortune telling, magic, shamanism prohibited in Kyrgyzstan
Financial Supervision Service preparing to impose fines for advertising 1xBet
More than 300 billboards dismantled in Bishkek
Advertising of fortune-teller services to be banned in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to ban advertising of fortune tellers and psychics
MP demands to ban advertising of tobacco and electronic cigarettes
President signs ban on alcohol advertising on Internet
MPs suggest banning tobacco advertising in sale points
Kyrgyzstan bans alcohol advertising on the Internet
Popular
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan
New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3 Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3
Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times
4 November, Tuesday
14:41
Bishkek residents call to stop shooting stray cats — petition launched Bishkek residents call to stop shooting stray cats — pe...
14:25
Kyrgyzstan to ban ads of psychological services by unqualified specialists
14:18
Magnitude 3 earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan this morning
14:15
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan not to control State Development Bank
14:01
Drug ring detained in Bishkek: Local administration employee among participants