Financial Supervision Service preparing to impose fines for advertising 1xBet

The State Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market of Kyrgyzstan announced its intention to impose fines on legal entities for advertising the bookmaker 1xBet.

The press service of the agency noted that 1xBet.kg continues to be actively advertised as a subject of gambling activities (bookmaker, online casino), despite the revocation of the license.

It is noted that Sports Entertainment LLC (1xBet) received permission to operate a bookmaker’s office on November 17, 2022, but the license was revoked on August 9, 2023 by order of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market. In accordance with the Law «On Gambling Activities», citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic cannot be clients of gambling establishments.

Fines are provided for violation of the legislation on gambling activities: 200,000 soms — for violation of the requirements of the law and 45,000 — for violation of the advertising rules.

The state service is preparing appeals to government agencies and calls on citizens to comply with the law, avoiding participation in gambling and cooperation with illegal entities.
