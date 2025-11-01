Mass food poisoning registered at private school in Bishkek

A mass food poisoning incident has occurred at one of Bishkek’s private schools, the press service of the Ministry of Health told 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, on October 31, 2025, at 10.30 p.m., patients showing signs of food poisoning — including repeated vomiting, diarrhea, and severe abdominal pain — were admitted to the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital.

An initial investigation revealed that all those affected had eaten shawarma between 12:00. and 1 p.m. in the school canteen.

A total of 58 people sought medical assistance, including 54 children and 4 adults.

Nine patients (seven children and two adults) were hospitalized, and their condition is reported as stable.

Forty-nine patients received medical treatment and were discharged for outpatient care with appropriate recommendations.

All patients underwent gastric lavage and laboratory tests were taken.

Those hospitalized are fully provided with necessary medications at the hospital’s expense.

Specialists from the sanitary and epidemiological service continue the epidemiological investigation into the incident.