Manas city to host International Football Tournament MANAS CUP

MANAS CUP International Football Tournament will be held in Manas city. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported.

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan will also take the field. The matches will be held at Kurmanbek city stadium.

In addition to the national team, teams from Bahrain, Iran, and Russia will also participate in the international tournament. All opponents will be represented by U23 Olympic teams.

The players will be 23 years old or younger. All participants in the upcoming games in Osh are preparing for the 2026 AFC Asian Cup final tournament, which will be held in January in Saudi Arabia.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan, coached by Edmar Lacerda, continues to prepare for the final stage of the AFC Asian Cup (U23), the KFU noted.