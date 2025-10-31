14:11
USD 87.45
EUR 101.59
RUB 1.09
English

Manas city to host International Football Tournament MANAS CUP

MANAS CUP International Football Tournament will be held in Manas city. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported.

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan will also take the field. The matches will be held at Kurmanbek city stadium.

In addition to the national team, teams from Bahrain, Iran, and Russia will also participate in the international tournament. All opponents will be represented by U23 Olympic teams.

The players will be 23 years old or younger. All participants in the upcoming games in Osh are preparing for the 2026 AFC Asian Cup final tournament, which will be held in January in Saudi Arabia.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan, coached by Edmar Lacerda, continues to prepare for the final stage of the AFC Asian Cup (U23), the KFU noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/349259/
views: 132
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s youth football team to play matches against 3 countries in Osh
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team rises to 105th place in FIFA rankings
AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats Uzbekistan
First-ever Women’s Amateur Football League launched in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan should qualify for FIFA World Cup within 7–10 years
FC Dordoi wins Cup of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team drops two lines in FIFA rankings
Prize funds of football tournaments in Kyrgyzstan increased to $230,000
Children play football with Kamchybek Tashiev on newly renovated field in Tokmak
Kyrgyzstan's U23 football team qualifies for AFC Asian Cup finals
Popular
New National Bank building opened in Bishkek New National Bank building opened in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation
Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit
Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan
31 October, Friday
13:04
Manas city to host International Football Tournament MANAS CUP Manas city to host International Football Tournament M...
12:52
Kyrgyzstan enters phase of demographic aging
12:44
President recognizes Eldik Bank as guardian of Kyrgyzstan’s savings traditions
12:26
234 ha of agricultural land transformed for housing construction in Bishkek
12:11
Entrepreneurship Development Fund increases loan amount for livestock purchases