Pilot project on energy-efficient street lighting to be launched in Kyrgyzstan

Project on energy-efficient digitalization of street lighting will be launched in pilot mode in 14 rural areas and 6 cities. The press service of the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government Affairs reported.

«In order to implement the action plan of the national strategy and green economy, a number of projects is being prepared to improve the energy efficiency of street lighting facilities in medium and small cities, as well as the country’s rural areas,» the statement says.

The head of the state agency Kudaibergen Bazarbaev met with an expert on street lighting of the UN Development Programme Anatoly Shevchenko. They discussed street lighting in Kara-Balta city and in Tuz rural area of Issyk-Ata district, Chui region.

If the pilot project shows its effectiveness, it will be implemented in all regions of the country.