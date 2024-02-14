12:33
USD 89.43
EUR 96.31
RUB 0.98
English

Pilot project on energy-efficient street lighting to be launched in Kyrgyzstan

Project on energy-efficient digitalization of street lighting will be launched in pilot mode in 14 rural areas and 6 cities. The press service of the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government Affairs reported.

«In order to implement the action plan of the national strategy and green economy, a number of projects is being prepared to improve the energy efficiency of street lighting facilities in medium and small cities, as well as the country’s rural areas,» the statement says.

The head of the state agency Kudaibergen Bazarbaev met with an expert on street lighting of the UN Development Programme Anatoly Shevchenko. They discussed street lighting in Kara-Balta city and in Tuz rural area of Issyk-Ata district, Chui region.

If the pilot project shows its effectiveness, it will be implemented in all regions of the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/286706/
views: 46
Print
Related
Almost 1,000 new street lamps to appear on Bishkek streets
Street lighting in Bishkek to be automated
Extraordinary street lighting installed in Balykchy
Popular
Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE
Parallel import of cars into Russia from other EAEU countries to be banned Parallel import of cars into Russia from other EAEU countries to be banned
Reporters Without Borders urges to take action against liquidation of Kloop Reporters Without Borders urges to take action against liquidation of Kloop
14 February, Wednesday
12:26
Pilot project on energy-efficient street lighting to be launched in Kyrgyzstan Pilot project on energy-efficient street lighting to be...
12:13
Independent journalist Ali Ergeshov detained at Manas airport
12:09
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of Hinduja Group
12:03
Euro depreciates by 50-70 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan
11:45
Foreign agents law: Deputies return document to committees for revision