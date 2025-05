Bishkeksvet municipal enterprise installed new lights on Chui Avenue — from Manas Avenue to Beishenalieva Street. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The company’s workers installed 84 cast-iron supports, and also laid 3,000 meters of self-supporting insulated wire.

In addition, they lit up the pedestrian alley running parallel to the avenue.

Similar cast-iron supports were mounted on the section from Abdrakhmanov Street to Manas Avenue.