Cabinet of Ministers updates list of high-mountain settlements in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers updated the list of high-mountain settlements in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev signed the corresponding resolution.

The document approves an updated list of settlements located in the country’s high-mountain zones, the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration said.

It was adopted in accordance with legislation on state guarantees and compensation for individuals living and working in high-mountain and remote, hard to reach areas. The list includes 29 such areas located in the regions.

The new document will come into force in ten days after its official publication.
