Fatal fall from balcony: Court arrests two foreigners

The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek ordered the arrest of two foreign nationals suspected of causing the death of a 37-year-old woman who fell from the balcony of a residential building. The City Court’s press service reported.

Investigators filed a motion to change the foreign nationals’ measure of restraint, which the court granted. The suspects will be held in pretrial detention until December 24.

The incident occurred on October 24 in an apartment building on Frunze Street in Bishkek. Investigators found out that foreign nationals V.Yu. and T.A. (37), as well as V.T., 38, were in the apartment. A conflict broke out between them, and the woman fell from the balcony. A criminal case has been opened.

The investigation is ongoing.