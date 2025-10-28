Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan urges farmers to plant winter wheat

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan highlighted the benefits of planting winter wheat.

The ministry notes that winter wheat can yield up to 20 percent more than spring wheat, and higher yields translate into higher income. Quality grain consistently has strong demand.

The vegetation period for winter wheat starts earlier than that of spring wheat, and it matures faster. This allows farmers to either harvest a second crop or free the field earlier for other plantings.

Autumn soil typically contains more moisture than in spring, which promotes good seed germination and the development of a strong root system that helps plants survive dry periods.

Winter crops also benefit from autumn rainfall and warmth, which aids nutrient accumulation, positively impacting growth and development. Additionally, there are fewer weeds in autumn, making weed control easier. Planting in autumn reduces spring workload for farmers and allows them to complete other important agricultural works on time.