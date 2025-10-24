16:30
Kyrgyzstan’s MFA expresses regret over EU sanctions and proposes cooperation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic (MFA) expressed regret over the inclusion of the country’s legal entities in the European Union’s sanctions list. Statement released by the MFA press service says.

The ministry emphasized that Kyrgyzstan strictly adheres to its international obligations and maintains an open and constructive dialogue with its EU partners to prevent possible circumvention of sanctions.

The statement also noted that the European Union consistently declares its intention to build a strategic partnership with Central Asian states and to contribute to Kyrgyzstan’s socio-economic development. In this regard, Kyrgyzstan remains ready for an equal, mutually respectful, and trust-based partnership with the EU and its member states. Such an approach, the ministry said, would yield more mutually beneficial results than unilateral sanctions pressure.

As a concrete proposal, the Kyrgyz side has officially invited the EU to initiate an independent, internationally recognized audit to verify the factual circumstances and confirm the accuracy of the data on which the restrictions were based.

In addition, Kyrgyzstan proposed the establishment of a specialized joint technical working group Kyrgyzstan— European Union to conduct regular data exchanges, transaction monitoring, and joint risk assessments.
