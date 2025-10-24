All schools in Kyrgyzstan celebrate 80th anniversary of United Nations

Today, October 24, schools across the country are holding themed lessons and events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of founding of the United Nations. Students have been learning about the UN’s role in maintaining peace, promoting international cooperation, protecting human rights, and Kyrgyzstan’s contributions to the organization’s work.

At secondary school No. 100 named after Baidyldy Sarnogoev in Bishkek, a class session was held with the participation of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov and the UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan, Antje Grawe.

Speaking to the students, Edil Baisalov emphasized:

«UN Day is celebrated in all schools because schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan should know about the United Nations and be proud that our country is a full member. After all, each of us—children and adults—is responsible for preserving the environment, respecting human rights, and strengthening peace on our planet.»

During the event, students presented creative works, posters, and gave short presentations about the importance of the UN for peace and the future of youth.