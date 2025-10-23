15:41
Mutual trade within EAEU grows by 9.1 percent in 2024

A press conference was held at the Eurasian Economic Commission by Ernar Bakenov,Director of the EEC Business Development Department, and Altynai Omurbekova, Director of the EEC Department for Labor Migration and Social Protection.

It was announced that since 2015, 650 regulatory impact assessments have been prepared, and more than 60 percent of the 15,000 comments received from businesses have been taken into account.

In 2024, mutual trade within the EAEU grew by 9.1 percent. This is higher than the 2023 figure (6.7 percent). The volume of mutual trade in services increased by 16.1 percent.

The EAEU single services market already includes 142 sectors. A list of 117 priority areas for further liberalization has been approved.

Maps of joint tourist routes have been created: 419 sites and 38 routes across the union countries.

Since 2020, more than 34,000 violations have been identified in EAEU member states, and 53 million counterfeit items have been seized.

It was also noted that the overall unemployment rate in the Union has decreased to 0.7 percent.

The EEC’s updated list of the most in-demand professions helps align personnel training with the actual needs of EAEU member states’ economies. Workers from EAEU member states, along with citizens of their country of employment, are guaranteed the right to emergency medical care, compulsory medical insurance, sick leave, and insurance against industrial accidents.

Close attention is being paid to the access of children of migrant workers to education. In particular, the impact of new testing rules in Russian schools on labor mobility is being discussed.

The press conference also addressed the issue of pension provision. According to speakers, the main goal is to launch full-fledged electronic interaction between EAEU member states. This will reduce the timeframe and simplify the pension assignment process. Last year, the number of pension recipients under the Agreement on Pension Provision for Workers of the Union Member States dated December 20, 2019, amounted to 13,854 people.
