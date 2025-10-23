12:36
USD 87.45
EUR 101.43
RUB 1.07
English

National Bank's gold and currency reserves increased almost 2.7-fold

Reserves of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan from the foreign currency revaluation and monetary gold have increased to 182.4 billion soms. This data is contained in the bank’s financial position report for the third quarter of 2025.

This is almost three times higher than last year’s figure, which stood at 68.4 billion soms.

It was previously reported that the National Bank’s profit for the reporting period amounted to 33.2 billion soms. The main contributors to this increase were gold revaluation and foreign exchange transactions. The National Bank’s capital reached 227.9 billion soms, and total assets exceeded 798 billion soms. The volume of cash in circulation increased by 55 billion soms, reaching 290 billion soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/348204/
views: 121
Print
Related
Record growth: National Bank’s profit increases 13-fold
National Bank extends permission to export US dollars until April 2026
Fraudsters use fake documents with National Bank Chief’s signature
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts 5th intervention
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new fraud scheme
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan introduces new BIR market rate
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first currency intervention since spring
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan records decrease in export and import of goods in Q2
National Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s 2025 GDP growth forecast
New collectible coin of Historical Events series to be put into circulation
Popular
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation
Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day
Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks
23 October, Thursday
12:33
Bishkek to celebrate 80th anniversary of United Nations Bishkek to celebrate 80th anniversary of United Nations
12:18
Sadyr Japarov calls to dedicate 23 minutes on October 23 to snow leopard
12:05
Imamidin Tashov ends hunger strike, his condition is stable
11:52
Suspects in brutal beating of man detained in Chui region
11:34
National Bank's gold and currency reserves increased almost 2.7-fold