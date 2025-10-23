National Bank's gold and currency reserves increased almost 2.7-fold

Reserves of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan from the foreign currency revaluation and monetary gold have increased to 182.4 billion soms. This data is contained in the bank’s financial position report for the third quarter of 2025.

This is almost three times higher than last year’s figure, which stood at 68.4 billion soms.

It was previously reported that the National Bank’s profit for the reporting period amounted to 33.2 billion soms. The main contributors to this increase were gold revaluation and foreign exchange transactions. The National Bank’s capital reached 227.9 billion soms, and total assets exceeded 798 billion soms. The volume of cash in circulation increased by 55 billion soms, reaching 290 billion soms.