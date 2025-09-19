14:37
Kyrgyzstan to create unified system for citizen-government settlements

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on the development of a unified automated system for settlements between the state and citizens.

According to the document, the new platform will be created on the basis of Eldik Bank OJSC and integrated into Tunduk interdepartmental system. It will allow for the payment of taxes, fines, state fees, utility bills, and other mandatory payments, as well as the receipt of government payments such as pensions, benefits, and compensation, all in one place.

Authorities note that the goal of this innovation is to make the process as transparent and convenient as possible: to eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy, reduce corruption risks, and expand the use of cashless payments.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to prepare all organizational, regulatory, and technical conditions for the system’s launch within six months. The National Bank will amend its regulations if necessary.

The decree will come into force in seven days.
