Deputy Cabinet Chairman and Agriculture Minister Bakyt Torobaev resigns

Bakyt Torobaev submitted a letter of resignation from the posts of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, sources reported.

There has been no official confirmation from the Cabinet of Ministers yet.

According to sources, the resignation letter has been submitted and is currently under review. A decision from the president is expected soon, along with the potential nomination of a new candidate for approval.

The reasons for Torobaev’s resignation have not been disclosed. Political circles are speculating that Erlist Akunbekov may take over the position.

Rumors about Torobaev leaving office surfaced shortly after the dismissal of Kamchybek Tashiev, head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. The issue was further fueled by the leak of an audio recording mentioning the Deputy Cabinet Chairman. Torobaev later denied any involvement in it.