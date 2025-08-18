Mineral extraction increased in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025

Steady economic growth has continued since the beginning of 2025 in Kyrgyzstan. The volume of mineral extraction since the beginning of the current year amounted to 36.4 billion soms. The press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In mineral extraction (9.7 percent of total industrial production), the volume of production for January-July amounted to 36.4 billion soms, and the physical volume index was 114.6 percent. The growth was ensured by an increase in the extraction of:

Hard coal and lignite by 15.2 percent (259,700 tons more than a year earlier);

Metal ores by 22.3 percent (the main share is gold-bearing concentrates, over 70 percent in the structure of the industry);

Other minerals by 19.3 percent.

In total, coal production in the republic amounted to 1,968,700 tons.