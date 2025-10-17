15:40
AgroTechExpo 2025 and agricultural fair opened in Bishkek

The AgroTechExpo 2025 agricultural exhibition and Golden Autumn agricultural fair, organized by the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, are taking place on Bishkek’s Old Square.

The annual event is timed to coincide with Agricultural Workers’ Day. The exhibition features modern agricultural machinery and processing equipment, new innovative agricultural technologies, seeds, fertilizers, and plant protection products, as well as an exhibit of breeding livestock.

Residents and guests of the capital can purchase products from domestic producers at affordable prices, including vegetables, fruits, meat, and dairy products.

First Deputy Minister of Agriculture Zhanybek Kerimaliev noted that 16 agro-clusters and over 200 representatives of leading agricultural machinery and product manufacturers are represented at the exhibition and fair. He emphasized the uniqueness of this exhibition:

«Climate changes every year. This year, we are demonstrating modern drip and sprinkler irrigation systems to our farmers and producers. Transition to these irrigation systems is a priority for our ministry.»

Zhanybek Kerimaliev added that new breeds of animals developed by Kyrgyz scientists through selective breeding are showcased at the exhibition every year. For example, the Ala-Too and Arashan sheep breeds are particularly popular with buyers.

Tilek Tynaliev, a farmer from the village of Ichke-Bulun in Issyk-Kul region, breeds Pakistani Kamori and Beetal goats. They are large in size and produce good milk yields. Demand for them in Kyrgyzstan is unprecedented.

«I’ve kept different breeds of goats, but I liked these ones the best. They also have a distinctive appearance,» the farmer notes.

Sergey Bauer from the village of Belovodskoye has been farming for eight years. He raises Simmental bulls. The farmer brought the largest bull, weighing 1,300 kilograms, specifically for the exhibition. This breed was imported to the Kyrgyz Republic from Germany.

The deputy minister stated that the main goal of the exhibition is to demonstrate opportunities in the agricultural sector to investors, create competition in the sale of agricultural machinery, and raise farmers’ awareness of modern agricultural technologies.

The exhibition and fair will run until October 19. On that day, awards will be presented to the best farmers and the farmer who raised the best bull.
