Human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova returns to Kyrgyzstan

The well-known human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova has returned to Kyrgyzstan. Her daughter Gulshaiyr Abdirasulova announced.

«My parents are in the country! And before this issue is politicized or turned upside down, I decided to write about it myself, because I was the one who initiated their return,» the human rights activist wrote.

According to her, her parents will live in her father’s native village, where Gulshaiyr Abdirasulova built a house for them.

«At the same time, I was looking for hospitals for my dad, we were taking tests, looking for the right doctors... I went through a series of tests related to a lack of brains, patience and finances. And there is another test ahead of us — a rather serious operation for my dad,» Gulshaiyr Abdirasulova noted.

Aziza Abdirasulova left the Kyrgyz Republic in December 2024 after President Sadyr Japarov, speaking at the third People’s Kurultai, criticized some media outlets and the human rights organization Kylym Shamy, founded by Aziza Abdirasulova. The human rights activist reported that she began to receive threats after the head of state’s speech.

Later, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov commented on the situation and said that the human rights activist was not in any danger in the republic, and she could continue to live peacefully with her family.