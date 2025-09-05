16:11
USD 87.45
EUR 101.95
RUB 1.08
English

Human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova returns to Kyrgyzstan

The well-known human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova has returned to Kyrgyzstan. Her daughter Gulshaiyr Abdirasulova announced.

«My parents are in the country! And before this issue is politicized or turned upside down, I decided to write about it myself, because I was the one who initiated their return,» the human rights activist wrote.

According to her, her parents will live in her father’s native village, where Gulshaiyr Abdirasulova built a house for them.

«At the same time, I was looking for hospitals for my dad, we were taking tests, looking for the right doctors... I went through a series of tests related to a lack of brains, patience and finances. And there is another test ahead of us — a rather serious operation for my dad,» Gulshaiyr Abdirasulova noted.

Aziza Abdirasulova left the Kyrgyz Republic in December 2024 after President Sadyr Japarov, speaking at the third People’s Kurultai, criticized some media outlets and the human rights organization Kylym Shamy, founded by Aziza Abdirasulova. The human rights activist reported that she began to receive threats after the head of state’s speech.

Later, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov commented on the situation and said that the human rights activist was not in any danger in the republic, and she could continue to live peacefully with her family.
link: https://24.kg/english/342394/
views: 157
Print
Related
Human rights activists call for release of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova
International organizations issue statement on court verdict to journalists
Human rights organizations call for overturning of decision to liquidate Kloop
Human rights activists call for revision of Foreign Representatives Law
Human rights organizations urge EU to defend Kyrgyzstan’s civil society
Human rights organizations call on to stop pressure on Kloop.kg
Human rights activists insist on compensation to Azimzhan Askarov’s family
Human rights activists concerned about suicides, deaths from injuries in prisons
Human rights activists meet with conscript soldiers in Batken
Activists from Kazakhstan should be granted political asylum - rights activists
Popular
Indian company launches gold mining in Kyrgyzstan Indian company launches gold mining in Kyrgyzstan
Number of documents signed as a result of SCO Heads of State Council meeting Number of documents signed as a result of SCO Heads of State Council meeting
Third aircraft for state Asman Airlines arrives in Kyrgyzstan Third aircraft for state Asman Airlines arrives in Kyrgyzstan
How Niagara Falls looked like on Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day How Niagara Falls looked like on Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day
5 September, Friday
15:32
Transport Ministry to build bridge across Naryn River on Bishkek—Osh road Transport Ministry to build bridge across Naryn River o...
15:27
Kyrgyzstan to introduce new allowance for families in remote areas
15:22
Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works
15:16
Human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova returns to Kyrgyzstan
15:09
Plant for production of explosives launched in Chui region