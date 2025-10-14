12:25
Schoolgirl drinks vinegar and dies in Balykchy

A schoolgirl in Balykchy drank vinegar and died. The Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the department’s press service, on October 7 at around 10 a.m., a report was received from the Balykchy hospital stating that a local resident, A.A., 14, had been poisoned after drinking vinegar. She was hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

A report was filed, and an investigation was launched.

The schoolgirl had passed away on October 8.

Forensic examinations have been ordered, and investigative actions are ongoing.

According to some media outlets, the girl was a seventh-grade student.
