New Head of EU Delegation to Kyrgyzstan appointed

A new Head of the European Union Delegation has been appointed in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Meder Abakirov received copies of the credentials from the newly appointed Head of the EU Delegation to the republic Rémi Duflot.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union, as well as plans for implementing various mutually beneficial programs and projects.

Meder Abakirov emphasized the importance of partnership with the EU and reaffirmed the country’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation based on mutual trust and respect.

Rémi Duflot, in turn, expressed confidence in the continued development of relations and confirmed his commitment to providing the necessary support from the EU side.