Kyrgyzstan presents its first open report on climate emissions

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision has released Kyrgyzstan’s first Biennial Transparency Report — an open report detailing the country’s actions to combat climate change, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, its preparations for climate risks, and the support it is attracting from international partners.

According to the report, total emissions in 2023 amounted to 19.38 million tons of CO₂, while Kyrgyzstan’s nature — forests, soils, and ecosystems — absorbed 10.31 million tons.

The difference between these figures, the so-called net emissions, amounted to 9.07 million tons. Thus, the country has a significant «climate safety net»: the country’s ecosystems are already helping to contain some of the emissions. This is a resource that must be protected and expanded.

Minister Mashiev emphasized that transparent reporting is the foundation for trust and practical solutions.

«The first biennial report is not about formalities, but about the quality of governance. We see where we are making faster progress, where additional measures and resources are needed, and we can plan more accurately—from modernizing heating networks to protecting against floods and mudflows,» he noted.

Transparent reporting is an international obligation under the Paris Agreement and a direct path to attracting resources. The more accurate and comparable the data, the greater the «bankability» of climate projects and the trust of international funds and investors. Transparency translates into investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, sustainable water use, and emergency protection.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in the Kyrgyz Republic Patrick Haverman noted that the report is the result of a «whole of society» approach: the joint work of government agencies, scientists, businesses, and civil society.

The next stage is the transition to implementing the measures outlined in NDC 3.0: increasing project readiness, developing «green» labeling of expenditures, and a monitoring system.