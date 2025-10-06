Number of record-breaking indicators registered in Kyrgyzstan’s agriculture

As a result of state support, agribusinesses and farmers have achieved a number of national and world records in agriculture in 2025. Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, announced at the opening ceremony of the Farmer Service Center in Suzak district.

Thus:

— Zhaiyl district: 120 tons of tomatoes were harvested per hectare, a world record;

— Leilek: the onion yield reached 113 tons per hectare;

— Manas district: farmers harvested up to 120 tons of bell peppers per hectare;

— Kochkor: the potato yield reached 30-35 tons per hectare;

— Ak-Talaa: a farm has achieved high performance in Angus breed: 10-month-old calves are sold for 100,000 soms, and the largest bull weighs 1.5 tons.

Bakyt Torobaev also told that priority areas have been identified to take the agricultural sector to a new level:

1. Digital platform — Farmer Service Centers. A new digital stage in the agricultural sector has been announced: the creation of a unified digital platform and Farmer Service Centers. This will provide every farmer with access to knowledge, markets, and financial resources. This approach will help eliminate corruption and bureaucracy.

2. Use of smart irrigation systems. To conserve water, irrigation will be integrated into the managed resource system, with accurate water metering and fair, sustainable distribution among the population.

3. Processing of agricultural raw materials. Providing enterprises with modern equipment and sufficient raw materials. This will create added value and increase competitiveness in the global market in accordance with international quality standards.

4. From Field to the World. To increase export potential, farm cooperation, logistics, shock freezing, and the promotion of Kyrgyz agriculture in the global market under a «green» brand will be developed.

Implementation of these priority areas will make agriculture of Kyrgyzstan a competitive, export-oriented, and innovative sector. Most importantly, the incomes of farmers will increase, and the standard of living in rural areas will improve significantly.