Turkey: Trade with Kyrgyzstan exceeds $1.5 billion

In 2024, trade between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey increased by 5 percent to $1,546 billion. The Turkish Embassy in Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the diplomatic mission, trade in the first seven months of 2025 reached $829 million. The presidents of the two countries set a goal of increasing trade to $5 billion.

Turkish investments in Kyrgyzstan have exceeded $1.4 billion. Around 350 Turkish companies operate in the country in the construction, energy, transport, tourism, and mining sectors.

It is also noted that more than 1,000 projects worth $88 million have been implemented through the TIKA agency, and Turkey’s total development assistance has exceeded $1 billion. These projects include the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Hospital in Bishkek, the Science Innovation Center, and a fish farm in Uzgen.

Education remains a priority for cooperation. The Turkish Maarif Foundation operates a network of schools in Kyrgyzstan, with approximately 16,700 students enrolled. The Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University is listed among the top 1,000 universities in the world. Turkey has granted over 5,000 scholarships to Kyrgyzstanis over the years, with 345 students enrolled in the Turkish Scholarships program in 2025 alone.

The Kyrgyz-Turkish Hospital in Bishkek treated nearly 56,000 patients and performed over 1,000 surgeries in a year. Its achievements include 10 successful organ transplants.

The embassy also noted active cultural cooperation: the Yunus Emre Cultural Center has opened, and support for theological educational institutions in Osh region continues.
