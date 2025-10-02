14:46
Kyrgyz film Kurak wins two awards at Busan Film Festival

The Kyrgyz film Kurak won two awards at the Busan Film Festival. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy reported.

A large group of Kyrgyz filmmakers participated in the festival’s 30th anniversary celebration, and Kurak won two awards. Samara Sagynbaeva presented Warning Call in the Wide Angle documentary film program, and Erke Zhumakmatova and Emil Atageldiev’s Kurak won the Bangladesh July Memorial and Kim Jiseok awards in the Asian Perspective competition.

Tomiris Orozoeva has been admitted to the Busan Asian Film School with her project In the Desert of Time. Dastan Japar Ryskel presented his project Baby, Like a Baby at the Asian Projects Market.

It is noted that the Bishkek International Film Festival, an official partner of the Asian Vision competition, represented Kyrgyzstan with the Indonesian film Sitting in Embrace. Ulan Adamaliev praised the film for its depth, which tells the story of maternal courage.

The Busan Film Festival is the largest platform for the exchange of experience in Asian and world cinema. The participation of Kyrgyz filmmakers has strengthened the international status of national cinema and opened up new opportunities.
link: https://24.kg/english/345722/
views: 141
