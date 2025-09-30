21:59
Honorary Consulate of Kyrgyzstan opened in Chennai, India

An Honorary Consulate of the Kyrgyz Republic has been officially opened in Chennai, India. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Dr. Prakash Rao, a well-known entrepreneur and public figure recognized in Chennai’s business and civic circles, has been appointed as the head of the Consulate.

During the opening ceremony, Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to India, Askar Beshimov, noted that the Honorary Consulate will serve as an additional platform for expanding bilateral ties in the economy, education, and culture, as well as strengthening contacts between citizens of the two countries.

He emphasized Chennai’s potential as an important Indian hub for boosting cooperation in investment, tourism, and innovation. One practical example of such partnership is the work of Chennai-based company Deccan Gold Mines in Kyrgyzstan’s mining sector.
