Kyrgyzstan invites Belarus to participate in World Nomad Games

Kyrgyzstan invited representatives of Belarus to participate in the World Nomad Games, which will be held in the country in 2026. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, announced.

He noted that humanitarian cooperation between the countries has noticeably intensified.

«We look forward to the participation of the national delegation of the Republic of Belarus in the 6th World Nomad Games, scheduled for September next year. This is not only a sporting but also a global cultural event, a unique opportunity to demonstrate the strength of traditions and the modern dynamism of our countries,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

Examples of cultural and humanitarian cooperation include the Days of Kyrgyz Culture in Belarus and the performance of artists at the international festival Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk.

«We are sincerely pleased by the continued interest of the Belarusian audience in the work of the great humanist, Kyrgyz and Soviet writer Chingiz Aitmatov. His ideas about human dignity and societal responsibility are particularly relevant today. We also attach great importance to joint events in honor of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The memory of our peoples’ heroism is a solid foundation for mutual respect and trust,» the Cabinet Chairman added.

Tourism is another promising area. Belarusians are invited to discover Kyrgyzstan’s mountains and lakes, along with ecotourism routes and sports recreation. «In turn, we are ready to promote Belarusian tourism opportunities,» Adylbek Kasymaliev noted.

He also sees significant potential in interregional cooperation and the expansion of sister-city ties.

The VI World Nomad Games will be held from August 31 to September 6, 2026. According to the organizing committee, the opening ceremony will be held in Bishkek. The Games themselves and the closing ceremony will be held in Issyk-Kul region. Guests from 89 countries are expected to arrive.

The World Nomad Games are international ethnic sports competitions. They include games of the historically nomadic peoples of Central Asia.