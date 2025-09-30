Kyrgyz schools to host Russian Week of Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science

The Russian Week of Mathematics, Physics, and Computer Science will be held in Kyrgyzstan’s schools, the Russian House in Bishkek announced.

From October 6 to October 11, Lobachevsky State University of Nizhny Novgorod will hold a week of mathematics, physics, and computer science for students and teachers in Kyrgyz schools. The events will be held in person at schools in the city of Naryn, as well as in the villages of Kochkorka and At-Bashi.

Specialized educational programs in Russian, including lectures and practical classes, have been prepared for students in grades 8–11. Specialized professional development programs have been developed for teachers in each subject.

As part of the Russian Week, the experience of Russian educators will be applied through a cluster-based model of university classes, «school—university,» where university lecturers teach high school students and provide professional development for teachers.