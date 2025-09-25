Kyrgyzstan to simplify medicines accreditation process

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted a law on simplified accreditation of medicines, initiated and developed by the Ministries of Justice and Health together with the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives.

According to the Justice Ministry’s press service, patients in Kyrgyzstan have often faced an invisible barrier — time.

«While global regulators had already approved innovative medicines for cancer, rare diseases, or severe cardiovascular conditions, our citizens were forced to wait years until bureaucratic procedures allowed these drugs onto the market. The disease doesn’t wait. Now this situation will change,» the ministry noted.

Under the new law, Kyrgyzstan will automatically recognize the registration of medicines approved by leading global regulators — the U.S. FDA, the European EMA, agencies in the UK, Switzerland, Japan, as well as the World Health Organization.

«If drugs have already proven their effectiveness and safety for millions of patients in developed countries, then our citizens should gain access to them without delay. This is not about lowering standards — on the contrary, the world’s strictest requirements are becoming our benchmark. In fact, Kyrgyzstan is aligning its quality control system with the future being shaped at the WHO level,» the Justice Ministry emphasized.

The ministry added that by eliminating duplicative procedures, the government frees up resources of the national regulator. Instead of endless paperwork, specialists will be able to focus on what the country really needs: monitoring quality on the domestic market, combating counterfeit drugs, and supporting local manufacturers.

«Kyrgyzstan is not relinquishing control over medicines, but rather adopting the best global practices in the interests of its people. The national regulator remains the final decision-maker. The law passed by the Zhogorku Kenesh gives hope that patients will no longer be hostages to ‘pharmaceutical delays.’ Instead of endless waiting, they will now have a chance to receive modern treatment on time,» the Justice Ministry assured.