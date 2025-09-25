Coaching staff of Kyrgyz Greco-Roman wrestling team resigns

The coaching staff of Kyrgyzstan’s national Greco-Roman wrestling team resigned voluntarily amid criticism over the team’s performance at the World Championships.

Fans earlier described the wrestlers’ results as disappointing, with social media users directing criticism at both the Wrestling Federation and the coaches. In response, the federation defended the outcome, saying that even one bronze medal was a significant achievement for the team. The team’s head coach was Uran Kalilov.

It remains unclear who will join the new coaching staff and what changes will be made to the team’s training process.